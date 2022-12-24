iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

