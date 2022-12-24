iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,971 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $372,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

