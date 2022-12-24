iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.54. 68,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 52,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.16.

