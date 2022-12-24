iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

