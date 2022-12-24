iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,619. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

