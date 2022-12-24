iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Decreased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,078 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 1,760,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,455. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.