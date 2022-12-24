iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

