iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

