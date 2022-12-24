iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.39. 11,647,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,763,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

