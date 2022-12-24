iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $298.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

