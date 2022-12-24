iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $220.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

