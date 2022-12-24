iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

