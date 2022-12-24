iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.