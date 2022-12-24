iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

