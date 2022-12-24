Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

