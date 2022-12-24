Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Hits $66,685.79

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $66,685.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01579629 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,911.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

