Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $26.85 million and $69,261.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041927 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0157825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

