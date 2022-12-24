JOE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $946,706.31 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $946,706.31 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

