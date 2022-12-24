Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $64.10. 1,567,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,899. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.