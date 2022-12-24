Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,180 ($26.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMAT. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.94) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.58) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,106 ($25.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,047.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,023. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,358.71.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,607.56). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($486.48). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,607.56). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $375,667.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

