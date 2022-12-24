Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,180 ($26.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMAT. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.94) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.58) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,106 ($25.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,047.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,023. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,358.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In related news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,607.56). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($486.48). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.73) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,607.56). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $375,667.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

