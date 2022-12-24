Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.93 million and approximately $84,074.89 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014382 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00228227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54009413 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,151.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.