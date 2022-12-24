JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $717.98

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.98 ($8.72) and traded as low as GBX 682 ($8.28). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.31), with a volume of 111,990 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 723.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,075.00.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

