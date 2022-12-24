JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.01.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

