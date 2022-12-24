JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR opened at €59.10 ($62.87) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.20.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

