JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $13.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

