JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $225.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW stock opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CDW by 78.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CDW by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

