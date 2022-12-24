JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

