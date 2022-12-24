JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$179.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

