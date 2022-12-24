Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,509,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 67.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

