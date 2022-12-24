JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $80.65 million and approximately $385,910.14 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00007308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,570,470 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.