Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $3.75. Kamada shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 73,031 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

