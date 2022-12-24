Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $3.75. Kamada shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 73,031 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
