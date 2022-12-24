Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $253.31 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $253.31 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 357,774,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,769,795 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.