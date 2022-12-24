Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 919,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,891. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

