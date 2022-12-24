KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $48,059,307,987,917.30 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $48,059,307,987,917.30 billion and approximately $224,839.32 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.44 or 0.05184705 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.29576269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000244 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

