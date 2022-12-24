Kin (KIN) One Day Volume Reaches $242,282.40

Kin (KIN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $242,282.40 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.10 or 0.05236697 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00500726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
