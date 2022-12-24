KOK Hits 1-Day Volume of $769,666.19 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and $769,666.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10319458 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $764,028.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.