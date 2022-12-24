Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. 5,356,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.