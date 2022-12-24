Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

