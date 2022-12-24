Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 285,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

