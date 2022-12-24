Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 67,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

