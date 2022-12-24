Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 84.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. 5,356,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

