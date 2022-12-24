Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,015,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 307.3% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,881. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

