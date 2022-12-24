Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

