Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

TECK traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

