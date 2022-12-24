Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.20 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

JCI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

