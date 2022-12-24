Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $552.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.