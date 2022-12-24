Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

