Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.41. 108,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

