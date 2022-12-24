Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $76.76.

