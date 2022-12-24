Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 649,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOOV traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 124,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,262. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12.

